Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 04, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 03-Sep-25 02-Sep-25 29-Aug-25 28-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10243 0.102437 0.102477 0.102284
Euro 0.853028 0.852842 0.851793 0.852529
Japanese yen 0.00492117 0.0049695 0.00497549 0.00495692
U.K. pound 0.981168 0.979531 0.983639 0.987352
U.S. dollar 0.732024 0.732305 0.730651 0.730155
Algerian dinar 0.00563411 0.0056393 0.00563309 0.00562174
Australian dollar 0.47684 0.478781 0.4777 0.475331
Botswana pula 0.0546822 0.0548496 0.0545796 0.0546156
Brazilian real 0.134368 0.13394 0.134662 0.134942
Brunei dollar 0.567548 0.569665 0.569265 0.568037
Canadian dollar 0.530683 0.531079 0.531692 0.53079
Chilean peso 0.000751464 0.00075624 0.00075521 0.000753794
Czech koruna 0.0349115 0.034817 0.0348477 0.0347147
Danish krone 0.114297 0.114273 0.114118 0.114206
Indian rupee 0.00830835 0.00831914 0.0083169 0.00832979
Israeli New Shekel 0.217153 0.216274 0.219283 0.219595
Korean won 0.000525804 0.00052593 0.000526178 0.000523146
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39615 2.39903 2.39121
Malaysian ringgit 0.173035 0.173081 0.173222 0.172716
Mauritian rupee 0.0157887 0.0158764 0.0158623
Mexican peso 0.0391723 0.0391456 0.0391896 0.0391458
New Zealand dollar 0.428856 0.431621 0.43039 0.427615
Norwegian krone 0.0729086 0.0730552 0.0725147 0.0725678
Omani rial 1.90383 1.90456 1.90026 1.89897
Peruvian sol 0.207549 0.2071 0.206983 0.206375
Philippine peso 0.012776 0.0127878 0.0127994 0.0127855
Polish zloty 0.200346 0.199941 0.199855 0.19918
Qatari riyal 0.201105 0.201183 0.200592
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195206 0.195281 0.194708
Singapore dollar 0.567548 0.569665 0.569265 0.568037
Swedish krona 0.0775374 0.07751 0.0770505 0.0769882
Swiss franc 0.909912 0.910261 0.910582 0.91315
Thai baht 0.0225822 0.0226664 0.0225991 0.0225384
Trinidadian dollar 0.108496 0.108678 0.108708 0.108176
U.A.E. dirham 0.199326 0.199402 0.198817
Uruguayan peso 0.0182778 0.018282 0.0182686 0.0182594
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
