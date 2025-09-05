WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 04, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 03-Sep-25 02-Sep-25 29-Aug-25 28-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10243 0.102437 0.102477 0.102284 Euro 0.853028 0.852842 0.851793 0.852529 Japanese yen 0.00492117 0.0049695 0.00497549 0.00495692 U.K. pound 0.981168 0.979531 0.983639 0.987352 U.S. dollar 0.732024 0.732305 0.730651 0.730155 Algerian dinar 0.00563411 0.0056393 0.00563309 0.00562174 Australian dollar 0.47684 0.478781 0.4777 0.475331 Botswana pula 0.0546822 0.0548496 0.0545796 0.0546156 Brazilian real 0.134368 0.13394 0.134662 0.134942 Brunei dollar 0.567548 0.569665 0.569265 0.568037 Canadian dollar 0.530683 0.531079 0.531692 0.53079 Chilean peso 0.000751464 0.00075624 0.00075521 0.000753794 Czech koruna 0.0349115 0.034817 0.0348477 0.0347147 Danish krone 0.114297 0.114273 0.114118 0.114206 Indian rupee 0.00830835 0.00831914 0.0083169 0.00832979 Israeli New Shekel 0.217153 0.216274 0.219283 0.219595 Korean won 0.000525804 0.00052593 0.000526178 0.000523146 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39615 2.39903 2.39121 Malaysian ringgit 0.173035 0.173081 0.173222 0.172716 Mauritian rupee 0.0157887 0.0158764 0.0158623 Mexican peso 0.0391723 0.0391456 0.0391896 0.0391458 New Zealand dollar 0.428856 0.431621 0.43039 0.427615 Norwegian krone 0.0729086 0.0730552 0.0725147 0.0725678 Omani rial 1.90383 1.90456 1.90026 1.89897 Peruvian sol 0.207549 0.2071 0.206983 0.206375 Philippine peso 0.012776 0.0127878 0.0127994 0.0127855 Polish zloty 0.200346 0.199941 0.199855 0.19918 Qatari riyal 0.201105 0.201183 0.200592 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195206 0.195281 0.194708 Singapore dollar 0.567548 0.569665 0.569265 0.568037 Swedish krona 0.0775374 0.07751 0.0770505 0.0769882 Swiss franc 0.909912 0.910261 0.910582 0.91315 Thai baht 0.0225822 0.0226664 0.0225991 0.0225384 Trinidadian dollar 0.108496 0.108678 0.108708 0.108176 U.A.E. dirham 0.199326 0.199402 0.198817 Uruguayan peso 0.0182778 0.018282 0.0182686 0.0182594 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025