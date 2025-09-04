BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Markets

US stocks edge higher after lackluster hiring data

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2025 08:18pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Thursday following lackluster US hiring data that added to expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

US private sector employment rose by 54,000 last month, down from a revised 106,000 in July and below analyst expectations, according to payroll firm ADP.

The figures come ahead of Friday’s monthly government jobs data for August, which is expected to show tepid employment growth.

About 55 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 45,332.76.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.2 percent to 6,460.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also gained 0.2 percent to 21,536.16.

Nasdaq rises on gains by Google parent Alphabet, Apple

Markets will perceived the ADP figures as a “weaker-than-expected report,” said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.

“Today’s headline will make market participants increase expectations for a Fed rate cut,” Weinberg said, adding that Friday’s jobs data will also be critical.

Among individual companies, Salesforce fell 7.1 percent on disappointment with the company’s revenue outlook.

