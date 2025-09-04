Gold prices at new highs

KARACHI: Gold prices galloped to a fresh high on Wednesday, mirroring a significant global uptrend - shooting up to record levels, traders said.

At the local market, gold prices hit new horizons - up by Rs6,000 to settle at histrionic high of Rs376,700 per tola and Rs5,144 to Rs322,959 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

World market saw a huge rise in bullion rates, growing by $60, thus, striking a fresh high of USD3, 540 per ounce, the Jewellers Association cited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025