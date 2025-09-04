Nasir meets Bilawal

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah called on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed the ongoing relief activities and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the Sindh government to spare no effort in assisting the flood victims and to ensure transparency and swift action in all relief operations. He further emphasized the need for comprehensive planning for the long-term rehabilitation of affected areas.

