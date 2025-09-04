Newsmax sues Fox, claiming TV distribution deals strangled business

WASHINGTON: Newsmax sued its larger conservative news rival Fox Corp in federal court in Florida on Wednesday, accusing the media giant of suppressing competition in the US market for right-leaning pay TV and leaving consumers with less choice.

The lawsuit in West Palm Beach alleged Fox and its affiliate Fox News Network violated antitrust law by coercing distributors to exclude competitors such as Newsmax or to restrict their reach.

“Fox’s campaign to stunt Newsmax’s business has delayed, for almost a decade, Newsmax’s growth in pay TV distribution,” the lawsuit said.

In a statement, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said his company was focused on restoring fairness to the market and ensuring that Americans have “real choice” in the news they watch.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and a court order that would bar Fox’s alleged misconduct.

“Newsmax cannot sue their way out of their own competitive failures in the marketplace to chase headlines simply because they can’t attract viewers,” Fox News Media said in a statement.

Fox News has maintained a strong lead over its cable news competitors. Republican US President Donald Trump promoted Newsmax during his first administration, while he often criticized other outlets’ coverage of him. The lawsuit said Newsmax’s ratings increased before and after the 2020 presidential election.

In July, Trump Media & Technology Group launched its TV streaming platform, Truth+, which featured Newsmax.