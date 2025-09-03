IHC CJ summons full court meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar has summoned a Full Court meeting today (Wednesday).

The IHC Chief Justice has summoned the Full Court meeting to mark the commencement of the new judicial year.

The Full Court meeting would be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday (today), and all judges of the Islamabad High Court have been instructed to attend the meeting.

In a related development, two judges of the IHC including Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan have written letters to the IHC Chief Justice.

It has been learnt that the two judges have written letters demanding the amendments to the agenda of the full court meeting.

Besides the IHC Chief Justice, the two judges have also sent copies of these letters to all the judges of the High Court.

