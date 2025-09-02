LHC dismisses post-arrest bail plea of suspect

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of Muhammad Riaz accused of criminally assaulting his stepdaughter.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s grandmother, while the mother had not levelled any allegation. He said the DNA report had not confirmed the alleged occurrence. He also contended that the case was registered after a delay of one year, whereas the suspect despite being innocent had already been languishing in jail for eleven months.

A prosecutor, however, opposed the bail plea, saying both the police investigation and the medical report found the suspect guilty. He stated that the victim, in her statement, had clearly accused her stepfather.

The prosecutor also pointed out that a sessions’ court had already dismissed the suspect’s bail petition on merit.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides dismissed the bail petition.

Factory Area police had registered the case against the suspect.

