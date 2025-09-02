Dar meets Muttaqi

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday called Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences on the tragic loss of lives, with thousands injured in Sunday night’s earthquake in Afghanistan.

He offered prayers for the victims and bereaved families, reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Afghan people, and assured readiness to extend all possible support as required by the Afghan side.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025