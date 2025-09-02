Court extends physical remand of PTI worker

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader for one day in cases registered against him in connection with the November 26 and October 4 protests.

Police produced PTI leader Sohail Satti before the ATC judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain for seeking further extension in the physical remand in two cases registered against him in Tarnol police station.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecution requested an extension in remand, arguing that the investigations were still incomplete.

Defence lawyer Ansar Kayani, while objecting to the prosecution's request, said that both these cases are illegal and politically motivated. “These are dischargeable cases. The court should reject the request for extension in remand,” Kayani stated.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended the physical remand of the accused for one day.

Meanwhile, the ATC court-II issued fresh summons to PTI leaders, including Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub Khan, and workers in a case registered against them in connection with the October 4 protest.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing the case against Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, and some PTI workers, issued fresh summons to the accused who failed to appear before the court in a case registered against them in Koshar police station.

The defence counsel informed the court that the PTI workers were unable to travel to Islamabad mainly because of adverse weather conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further clarified that all the accused belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

