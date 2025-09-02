Hearing of IK’s post-arrest bail pleas adjourned

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing on post-arrest bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in seven terrorism-related cases due to the judge’s absence.

The hearing, which was scheduled to take place earlier today, was postponed until September 9 as the ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah was on medical leave. Court staff informed Khan’s legal team about the adjournment upon its arrival.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Malik, said he and his team arrived in the court at 8:00 am, but the proceedings were deferred in the judge’s absence. “We were here on time and fully prepared, but the court staff informed us the judge was on leave and the hearing has been adjourned to September 9.”

The PTI founding chairman is currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in connection with these cases, which include cases filed at New Town, Naseerabad, Taxila, City, and Civil Lines police stations.

The seven cases registered against the PTI founding chairman under 7ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act 1997), Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), and various sections of the PPC.

The other Sections includes various provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The first information report (FIRs) also include additional sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

