September 1, 2025

Pakistan’s FCCI business delegation visits Expo 2025 Osaka

Published September 1, 2025

OSAKA (Japan): A 12-member business delegation from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), led by Rehan Naseem, President FCCI, visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The delegation comprised leading representatives from Pakistan’s diverse export sectors including textiles, construction materials, handicrafts, crockery, food, and tourism. During their visit to the Pakistan Pavilion, the delegates highly appreciated the unique design and theme “Universe in a Grain of Salt”, centered around Pakistan’s iconic Pink Rock Salt.

They also commended the curated displays of traditional skills and artifacts from across the country, showcasing the nation’s rich craftsmanship and heritage.

