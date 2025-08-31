Governor for building dams on priority basis

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that dams need to be built on priority basis to deal with the flood situation. “The PPP will not leave the flood victims alone under any circumstances a d they will be given two meals a day in the relief camp,” he said while talking to the media during a visit to the relief camp established in collaboration with the Governor House Lahore and the Red Crescent near Babu Sabu Toll Plaza in heavy rain on Saturday.

The governor also distributed food items among the flood affectees present in the relief camp. He said that everyone should play a role along with the government in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. He said that the flood victims are out of their homes due to heavy rains, which is heartbreaking to see.

The governor said that he and his entire team are in the field to help the flood victims. He said that he is always present for the flood victims at the Governor House, Lahore. “The PPP will not leave the flood-affected people alone under any circumstances,” he said, adding: “The dams need to be built on priority basis to deal with the flood situation.”

The governor said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking immediate action on his statement regarding the construction of dams. He said that the Red Crescent has been mobilized in Punjab to set up relief camps in the flood-affected areas. He further said that Pakistan is badly affected by climate change and a pro active policy needs to be formulated to deal with this situation in future.

The governor said that there is a need to review the rules, regulations and policies regarding building housing societies on the banks of rivers. He said that there should be a system of punishment where there are weaknesses.

On this occasion, Chairman Red Crescent Mian Hanif said that on the instructions of the Governor of Punjab, relief camps are being set up across Punjab to help the flood victims.

