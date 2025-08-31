BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-31

Governor for building dams on priority basis

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that dams need to be built on priority basis to deal with the flood situation. “The PPP will not leave the flood victims alone under any circumstances a d they will be given two meals a day in the relief camp,” he said while talking to the media during a visit to the relief camp established in collaboration with the Governor House Lahore and the Red Crescent near Babu Sabu Toll Plaza in heavy rain on Saturday.

The governor also distributed food items among the flood affectees present in the relief camp. He said that everyone should play a role along with the government in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. He said that the flood victims are out of their homes due to heavy rains, which is heartbreaking to see.

The governor said that he and his entire team are in the field to help the flood victims. He said that he is always present for the flood victims at the Governor House, Lahore. “The PPP will not leave the flood-affected people alone under any circumstances,” he said, adding: “The dams need to be built on priority basis to deal with the flood situation.”

The governor said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking immediate action on his statement regarding the construction of dams. He said that the Red Crescent has been mobilized in Punjab to set up relief camps in the flood-affected areas. He further said that Pakistan is badly affected by climate change and a pro active policy needs to be formulated to deal with this situation in future.

The governor said that there is a need to review the rules, regulations and policies regarding building housing societies on the banks of rivers. He said that there should be a system of punishment where there are weaknesses.

On this occasion, Chairman Red Crescent Mian Hanif said that on the instructions of the Governor of Punjab, relief camps are being set up across Punjab to help the flood victims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

flood victims Sardar Saleem Haider Khan building dams

Comments

200 characters

Governor for building dams on priority basis

Petitions against President’s order: FBR files written statement before Senate panel

President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

President approves revision in composition of 11th NFC

ADB approves restructuring of PRIDE project

US export approval: Seafood industry set for growth: minister

Seafood exporters see no trade growth with US sans implementing TED rules

Villages, crops inundated in katcha areas of Kashmore

Alleged violation of SOEs Act: Mangnejo is on Jam’s ‘hit list’

PM in China for SCO summit

Customs Act: Time-bound proceedings mandatory: SC

Read more stories