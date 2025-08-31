BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Sindh govt fully prepared to deal with flood challenge: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport & Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the provincial government is fully active in view of the flood situation, and all departments are working on an emergency basis.

Addressing a press conference after visiting the Provincial Rain & Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell established at the Sindh Secretariat to continuously monitor the flood situation, he said that cabinet members, MPAs, and district administrations, along with the entire machinery, are present in the field.

A Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell has been set up to oversee the flood situation, which will remain operational 24/7.

Government spokespersons Mustafa Baloch, Wahid Halipota, and Tahseen Abidi, along with other officials, will be present in the cell. Media representatives can obtain direct information from the control room at any time, while an official handout will also be issued every three hours.

He said that potentially 1.65 million people, 1,651 villages, and 167 union councils could be affected, while there is a risk that 273,000 families may be impacted. At present, 192 rescue boats and mobile health units have been made operational.

According to the Senior Minister, the flood situation is being directly monitored by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief Minister of Sindh. The district administration is in a constant coordination, and people from the potentially affected areas are being shifted to safe locations. He noted that most people, as per tradition, leave the Katcha (riverine) areas voluntarily.

Memon stated that relief camps have been set up, though most people prefer to stay with relatives. He added that 300 camps have also been established for livestock. He said that the provincial government provides updates on the situation every three hours, while the Punjab government is also extending cooperation by providing kits in response to the flood situation.

He clarified: “there is neither a shortage of funds in the province nor an emergency situation at present; however, the government is fully prepared to face every challenge.”

He appealed to the media to avoid speculations and to directly contact the control room for accurate information.

On this occasion, the spokesperson of the Sindh government, Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, Secretary of Environment Zubair Channa, and Director General of PDMA Salman Shah were also present.

