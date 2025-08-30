Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) to reconsider and approve the Commercial Agreement for Phase-I of the rail corridor connecting Karachi Port with Pipri station.

The committee gave the green light to the agreement, highlighting that the development of this corridor would significantly ease congestion at Karachi Port, a vital hub for the country’s trade.

During the meeting, Dar underscored Pakistan’s renewed efforts to strengthen ties with regional partners, emphasising the country’s commitment to expanding trade and economic cooperation.

The session was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani, along with the Secretaries of Cabinet, Railways, and Privatisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025