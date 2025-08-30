BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Ban imposed on display/brandishing of weapons for 90 days

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: The Home Department Government of Sindh has impose ban on display/ brandishing of weapons for a period of 90 days throughout the province with immediate effect, provided that the ban shall not be applicable to the Police personnel, personnel of law enforcement agencies during their duty hours.

The guards of registered Private Security Companies are allowed to carry weapon at places of duty during duty hours, however display/brandishing of weapon by them is not allowed during movement in vehicles and weapons shall be kept inside the vehicles.

Further, the Guards shall not display their weapons while patrolling or performing duty in open spaces. They shall make sure that there is no unwarranted display of weapons that may create a sense of insecurity among the general public.

In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr.P.C, the S.H.Os of concerned Police Stations are hereby authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.P.C against the violators of this Notification.

Ban imposed on display/brandishing of weapons for 90 days

