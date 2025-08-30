BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Print Print 2025-08-30

ADB to provide $3m grant from Disaster Response Fund

Tahir Amin Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide, upon request of the Government of Pakistan, a USD 3 million grant from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support emergency relief efforts.

The Bank announced that ADB President Masato Kanda extended condolences for the lives lost and individuals affected by the widespread monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan. Demonstrating ADB’s rapid response capability, Kanda announced that ADB will provide, upon request of the government of Pakistan, a USD 3 million grant from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support emergency relief efforts.

“Pakistan is experiencing devastating flooding that has displaced families and communities, and ADB stands firmly with Pakistan during this crisis,” said Kanda. “When disasters strike, we respond quickly to help communities rebuild with dignity. This emergency support reflects our enduring commitment to Pakistan’s people through both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term development.”

Kanda is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, during which he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. After Kanda conveyed sympathies to the victims of the floods, they discussed transformative investments, enhanced private sector engagement, and Pakistan’s role as a strategic supplier of critical minerals for the global clean energy transition. Their discussions covered ADB’s significant capital investments in transport, energy, and urban infrastructure as well as human capital development through education and health programmes.

Kanda welcomed the Pakistan government’s progress on reforms, noting the sovereign ratings upgrades by major credit rating agencies underpinned by a significant improvement in domestic resource mobilization. He reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to deepening the partnership with Pakistan.

They also discussed ADB’s approval on August 21 of a USD 410 million financing package for the Reko Diq Mining Project, marking ADB’s return to mining sector financing after a 40-year absence. One of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits, Reko Diq will position Pakistan as a strategic supplier of critical minerals for the global clean energy transition.

Beyond these discussions, Kanda’s visit included direct engagement with communities and businesses. He toured the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) One-Window Centre in Islamabad, where he interacted with programme beneficiaries and jointly launched the Grievance Redressal Mechanism with BISP Chair Senator Rubina Khalid.

He also traveled to Lahore where he visited Pakistan’s first sustainable aviation fuel facility. Financed by ADB, it will convert waste cooking oils into sustainable aviation fuel for export markets. He also engaged with CEOs and business leaders to discuss how ADB can support expanding private sector participation and investment opportunities across Pakistan.

Kanda also held productive discussions with key government officials including ADB Governor and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The discussions focused on Pakistan’s development priorities and ongoing reform agenda, in addition to how transformative projects like Reko Diq can foster resilient, inclusive growth to better prepare Pakistan for future challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

