Flooding in Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi rivers: Army troops carry out rescue-and-relief operations

LAHORE: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that all people and livestock in Sheikhupura have been rescued and there has been no loss of life. Talking to the media after visiting a flood relief camp in Sharaqpur on Friday, Rana said that eight to 10 nearby villages have been affected by the floods. He assured that all flood-affected people will be rehabilitated.

He said there is flooding in the Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi rivers, but all concerned agencies are actively working in the affected areas. On the other hand, Pakistan Army troops are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Punjab. Army personnel are relocating flood victims to safer places using helicopters and boats.

Army units have also moved affected people in Gujranwala and Head Khanki to safe places. The evacuation of people trapped in floods continues in Sialkot and Narowal as well. Among those rescued are elderly citizens, children and women.

Pakistan Army, in coordination with civil administration, has also set up rescue and relief camps where essential medical aid is being provided to flood victims.

At Head Sulemanki and Atari, Pakistan Army teams are relocating affected people to safer places using boats. In flood-affected areas of Kasur, Army personnel are actively participating in relief efforts alongside the civil administration. In addition to Pakistan Army, other departments such as the police, irrigation, health, livestock, Rescue 1122, and civil defense are also engaged in relief operations.

Pakistan Army in coordination with the civil administration, has established 21 rescue and relief camps in Kasur district. So far, nearly 18,000 people and livestock have been relocated to safe areas from villages in Kasur.

Despite high-level flooding at Ganda Singh Wala, Pakistan Army continues to provide relief to the affected population. In Okara as well, Army’s rescue and relief operations are progressing rapidly.

