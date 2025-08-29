Over 14,000 units on ETPB land: Panel concerned over illegal occupation, construction

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Thursday expressed serious concern over the illegal occupation and construction of more than 14,000 residential and commercial units on land owned by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in Nankana Sahib, terming it a massive loss to the national kitty.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Government Assurances committee, chaired by Nuzhat Sadiq, also sought a report on toll collections from motorway plazas between Hyderabad and Larkana over the past six months, including records of their submission into the consolidated fund.

The panel also voiced alarm over reports of narcotics use in educational institutions and directed the Ministry of Federal Education and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to formulate a comprehensive policy to address the issue.

Additionally, it directed the Power and Petroleum Divisions not to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the installation of electricity and gas meters on encroached land.

During a briefing, an additional secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs informed the panel that anti-encroachment operations had been launched and that disciplinary action had been taken against ETPB officials for negligence.

He acknowledged, however, that influential individuals involved in the illegal occupation were obstructing efforts to digitise land records.

The panel was told that the ETPB owns 18,215 acres of land in Nankana Sahib, divided into four circles: 6,413 acres in Patti Janam Asthan, 6,220 acres in Patti Malji, 3,758 acres in Patti Balilah, and 1,824 acres in other villages.

A survey team, the official said, has been deputed to assess illegal constructions with the aim of bringing violators under the ETPB’s rental jurisdiction.

The Ministry of Interior has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to fully cooperate with local ETPB management in removing encroachments.

“Instructions have been issued to the administrator to ensure that, during anti-encroachment operations, local elected representatives are consulted for their assistance and guidance,” he added.

The committee recommended a zero-tolerance policy against illegal occupation of government land and criticised the lack of support from provincial authorities, stating that the absence of cooperation from the district administration had enabled the encroachment on a large scale.

Committee members also raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the road from Hyderabad to Larkana.

Aasia Ishaque questioned how much toll had been collected by the National Highway Authority (NHA) over the past six months from toll plazas along this route.

However, the NHA representative present said he was unaware of the details and suggested that the revenue and finance departments could provide the required data.

In light of the NHA’s failure to construct and rehabilitate highways in Sindh, the committee decided to summon the NHA chairman to its next meeting.

It also plans to review the authority’s policy of placing toll plazas at short intervals, calling it an undue financial burden on commuters.

The committee sought a full breakdown of toll revenue collected in Sindh and the corresponding expenditures on highway maintenance and development.

Turning to the issue of drug abuse in academic institutions, the committee directed HEC to enforce a zero-tolerance policy and hold heads of institutions accountable in cases where drug use is reported.

While reviewing an assurance by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training regarding the presence of narcotics in educational institutions, the committee emphasised the moral responsibility to protect youth from drug addiction.

HEC officials informed the committee that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized 189 kilograms of drugs from areas surrounding educational institutions in Islamabad.

Similar operations had been conducted nationwide, they said, with legal action initiated against drug peddlers. Alongside these efforts, the HEC and ANF have also conducted awareness sessions to educate students about the harmful effects of drug use.

On the matter of Karachi’s power supply, the committee expressed disappointment over continued unannounced load-shedding and overbilling by Karachi Electric (KE), despite earlier assurances from the utility’s management.

The panel decided to seek a comprehensive briefing in the first week of September with the presence of the Minister for Power and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

It proposed that introducing a competing electricity provider in Karachi could enhance service delivery and accountability.

Addressing another assurance by the Minister for Petroleum Division, the committee directed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to expedite the rehabilitation of its network to resolve gas shortages faced by tail-end consumers in Malir, Kemari, and Lyari.

An SSGC representative assured the committee that the work would be completed by October this year, which would improve gas supply to residents of the affected areas.

