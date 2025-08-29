BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
BOP 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
CPHL 88.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.36 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.52%)
FCCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 163.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.28%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
MLCF 97.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.26%)
NBP 150.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.25%)
PAEL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.28%)
POWER 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PRL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
SNGP 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
SSGC 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,018 Increased By 46.3 (0.31%)
BR30 43,336 Increased By 311.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 147,780 Increased By 436.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 45,039 Increased By 162.3 (0.36%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-29

Discussions on local insulin production begins

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 07:34am

ISLAMABAD: In a move that could significantly improve access to affordable treatment for diabetes patients, Ministry of Industries and Production, in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), on Thursday began discussions on local insulin production in partnership with a Russian pharmaceutical firm.

A high-level meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, deliberated on importing insulin from Russia and exploring joint venture opportunities with Russian pharmaceutical company Zavod Medsintez.

The meeting was informed that DRAP has already granted registration to Genetics Pharmaceuticals, Lahore, for importing insulin from the Russian manufacturer.

Russian government representative Denis Nazarov, the Federal Secretary for Industries Saif Anjum, and senior DRAP officials also attended the meeting. Talks focused on setting up local insulin manufacturing facilities in Pakistan and drafting policy protocols for federal approval.

SAPM Haroon said the proposed joint venture would mark a new phase in Pakistan-Russia relations and help boost foreign investment and technology transfer.

He added that insulin production would be phased, with bulk production and full technology transfer expected within three years.

Khan stressed the need for strict compliance and transparency from partner companies to ensure the success of the venture.

He noted that the collaboration would not only support Pakistan’s diabetic population but also create business and investment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DRAP Haroon Akhtar Khan SAPM on Industries and Production local insulin production

Comments

200 characters

Discussions on local insulin production begins

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

NA panel told: EOBI expands investment portfolio to Rs643.59bn

Read more stories