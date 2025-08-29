Discussions on local insulin production begins

ISLAMABAD: In a move that could significantly improve access to affordable treatment for diabetes patients, Ministry of Industries and Production, in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), on Thursday began discussions on local insulin production in partnership with a Russian pharmaceutical firm.

A high-level meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, deliberated on importing insulin from Russia and exploring joint venture opportunities with Russian pharmaceutical company Zavod Medsintez.

The meeting was informed that DRAP has already granted registration to Genetics Pharmaceuticals, Lahore, for importing insulin from the Russian manufacturer.

Russian government representative Denis Nazarov, the Federal Secretary for Industries Saif Anjum, and senior DRAP officials also attended the meeting. Talks focused on setting up local insulin manufacturing facilities in Pakistan and drafting policy protocols for federal approval.

SAPM Haroon said the proposed joint venture would mark a new phase in Pakistan-Russia relations and help boost foreign investment and technology transfer.

He added that insulin production would be phased, with bulk production and full technology transfer expected within three years.

Khan stressed the need for strict compliance and transparency from partner companies to ensure the success of the venture.

He noted that the collaboration would not only support Pakistan’s diabetic population but also create business and investment opportunities.

