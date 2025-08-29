Communication services, IT lift Sri Lankan shares

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in communication services and IT stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.23 percent at 20,800.26, rising for the third straight session.

SMB Finance PLC and Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 33.3 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 295.4 million shares from 330.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 7.47 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.7 million) from 7.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.