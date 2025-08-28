BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
Markets

Pakistan welcomes Japan Bank’s interest in Reqo Diq project

BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday welcomed the interest of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) in Pakistan’s landmark Reqo Diq mining project, terming it a pivotal moment for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the mining and energy sectors.

The development came during a meeting of the JBIC delegation, led by Taro Kato, Director General of Mining and Metals Finance, with the minister in Islamabad, the ministry stated.

During the meeting, the minister appreciated Japan’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential. “The mining sector has made great strides, and we are committed to making it a cornerstone of our economy,” Malik said.

ADB approves $410mn financing package for Pakistan’s Reko Diq

He assured the delegation of “unconditional support for the project across all levels of government, both federal and provincial,” adding that the Reqo Diq project would set new standards for responsible and sustainable mining in the country.

Malik also underlined the government’s broader strategy to harmonise the mining framework and ease investment processes to position Pakistan as a premier destination for international capital and expertise.

Speaking on the occasion, Kato said JBIC saw growing interest from Japanese investors in Pakistan’s markets and expressed keenness to expand cooperation not only in mining but also in the wider energy sector.

Barrick not acting as facilitator between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia for Reko Diq project, says CEO

Kenichiro Kitamura, JBIC’s Chief Representative for the Middle East, said high-level engagements such as this meeting would help improve Japanese investors’ perception of Pakistan, build trust, and pave the way for mutually beneficial partnerships.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing resolve to continue close collaboration, leveraging Japanese financial and technological expertise to unlock Pakistan’s natural resource potential.

