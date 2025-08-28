Railway workers protest against sell-off plan, job disparities

KARACHI: Railway workers under the banner of the Pakistan Railway Employees Union (CBA) staged protest demonstrations across the country, with a large gathering outside the DS Office at Karachi City Station turning into a charged show of dissent on Wednesday.

A huge number of protesters shouted slogans in favor of their demands, waving green flags and holding up banners. Chants rang out: “hive jobs to TLA and invalid employees’ children," and “privatization of railways be stopped!” Protesters also carried banners demanding “new bogies, railway track and power plant be provided.”

Union leaders said the workers were compelled to take to the streets due to long-standing grievances. “We demand that children of TLA and other eligible employees be recruited in Pakistan Railways,” they declared, adding that “dispensaries, stations, and schools must not be outsourced or closed.”

The protesters pressed for confirmation of TLA employees, immediate payment of arrears, clearance of electricity dues by the Sindh government, and urgent disbursement of TA/DA allowances.

They firmly rejected any move toward privatization, insisting that Pakistan Railways should remain a public institution and be strengthened with modern facilities instead of being dismantled.

Karachi divisional president Raja Abdul Munaf, divisional secretary Moinuddin, divisional organizer Aslam Malik, and other union representatives addressed the crowd, vowing to continue their struggle until all demands are accepted.

