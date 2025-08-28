BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
Asian Development Bank launches iGMS for BISP beneficiaries to redress grievances

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: President Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masato Kanda on Wednesday launched the Integrated Grievance Management System (iGMS) that aims at redressing the grievances of BISP beneficiaries through digitalised means.

This system has been developed for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with ADB’s technical support.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid said BISP is not only a financial support mechanism but also a platform for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

Facilities such as Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs), Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Nashonuma Awareness Counters, Payment Services, and the Hybrid Social Protection Scheme are being streamlined under the One Window model to maximise their impact, she said.

Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad briefed the delegation on BISP’s core programmes, newly launched initiatives, and upcoming reforms.

He explained the related measures, which, he said, aimed at ensuring that One Window Service is making beneficiary access more convenient, transparent, and efficient.

At the launch, the president ADB also met school children enrolled under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, spoke with their families, and inquired about the impact of BISP support on their lives.

