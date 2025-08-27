US stocks mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s major indexes were mixed in early trading Wednesday, as investors awaited an earnings report by AI chip giant Nvidia due after the closing bell.

About 15 minutes into the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent to 45,547.96 while the broad-based S&P 500 was unchanged at 6,466.50.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 21,495.77.

“We’ll probably have a mixed trading session, perhaps a little bit on the upside,” said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities.

He noted that there was no major macroeconomic news due Wednesday: “So, it’s basically a waiting day in terms of Nvidia’s earnings after the close.”

This means trading on Wall Street Thursday will likely be heavily influenced by the outcome of Nvidia’s financial results.

If they are a miss, Cardillo said, “the market will rethink its recent enthusiastic outlook” on artificial intelligence.

Nvidia shares slipped 1.3 percent in early trading.

On Tuesday, markets largely looked past President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.

For now, Briefing.com noted that the market remains focused on expectations of an interest rate cut from the Fed’s next policy meeting in September.