BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings

AFP Published August 27, 2025

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s major indexes were mixed in early trading Wednesday, as investors awaited an earnings report by AI chip giant Nvidia due after the closing bell.

About 15 minutes into the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent to 45,547.96 while the broad-based S&P 500 was unchanged at 6,466.50.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 21,495.77.

“We’ll probably have a mixed trading session, perhaps a little bit on the upside,” said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities.

He noted that there was no major macroeconomic news due Wednesday: “So, it’s basically a waiting day in terms of Nvidia’s earnings after the close.”

Wall St subdued as Trump attacks Fed again

This means trading on Wall Street Thursday will likely be heavily influenced by the outcome of Nvidia’s financial results.

If they are a miss, Cardillo said, “the market will rethink its recent enthusiastic outlook” on artificial intelligence.

Nvidia shares slipped 1.3 percent in early trading.

On Tuesday, markets largely looked past President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.

For now, Briefing.com noted that the market remains focused on expectations of an interest rate cut from the Fed’s next policy meeting in September.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories