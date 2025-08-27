Eight TTP terrorists killed in Upper Dir operation

UPPER DIR: A joint operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulted in the killing of eight terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij.

The operation also left two civilians dead and 10 CTD personnel injured.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Upper Dir, Syed Muhammad Bilal, the targeted operation was launched following intelligence reports about the presence of militants in the area. Security forces came under heavy fire during the operation, triggering an intense exchange that led to the deaths of eight militants. The bodies of the assailants were later recovered from the site.

During the clash, two civilians lost their lives while 10 CTD officials sustained injuries. The injured personnel were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

DPO Bilal further confirmed that security operations have been under way for several days across a 20-kilometre stretch of Upper Dir to root out militant activity. He added that the crackdown would continue until the elimination of the last militant in the region.