BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

Azma says Punjab hasn’t borrowed funds from SBP

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:14am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has strongly refuted the media reports alleging that the Punjab government borrowed funds from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

She declared such claims as baseless, misleading, and rooted in a complete misunderstanding of financial facts. She clarified that Punjab has not taken a single rupee in loans from the State Bank. The amount mentioned in the media report actually refers to Punjab’s investment in Federal Government T-Bills—a strategy solely intended to generate profit, not acquire debt, she added.

Azma emphasized that Punjab is a surplus province, currently holding over one trillion rupees in its government account. “We do not need to take any loans,” she asserted.

Expressing surprise, Bokhari pointed out that the journalist seemed unaware of a key amendment made to the State Bank of Pakistan Act in 2019, which bars both federal and provincial governments from directly borrowing from the central bank. She further noted that any institutions mentioned in the report likely fall under federal jurisdiction, not Punjab’s. “No institution under the administrative control of the Punjab government has taken any loan,” she said.

Azma condemned such baseless and factually incorrect reporting, calling it violation of journalistic ethics. She said those responsible for spreading misinformation should feel ashamed of their ignorance. She warned that if this trend of false and misleading journalism continues, the government reserves the right to pursue legal action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Azma says Punjab hasn’t borrowed funds from SBP

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories