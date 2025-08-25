BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

  • Brent crude futures rose 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $67.76
Reuters Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 12:04pm

Oil prices edged higher on Monday after Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russia, fanning concerns Russian oil supply could be disrupted, while expectations of a cut in US interest rates buoyed the outlook for global growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $67.76 at 0342 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 7 cents, or 0.11%, to $63.73.

Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia on Sunday, which forced a sharp fall in the capacity of a reactor at one of Russia’s biggest nuclear power plants and sparked a huge blaze at the Ust-Luga fuel export terminal, Russian officials said.

In addition, a fire at Russia’s Novoshakhtinsk refinery, caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, was burning for the fourth day on Sunday, the acting governor of the region said.

The refinery sells fuel mainly for export and has an annual capacity of 5 million metric tons of oil, or around 100,000 barrels per day.

“Given the success that Ukraine is having with its targeting of Russian oil infrastructure … the risks for crude oil are shifting to the topside,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said Russia has made “significant concessions” toward a negotiated settlement in its war with Ukraine on Sunday.

“They’ve recognized that they’re not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv. That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning.

And, importantly, they’ve acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee for the territorial integrity of Ukraine,“ Vance said on NBC’s “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” program.

However, US President Donald Trump also renewed threats on Friday that he would impose sanctions on Russia if there was no progress toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in two weeks.

Investors’ risk appetite has improved after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled a possible interest rate cut at the US central bank’s meeting next month.

“A risk-on tone across markets boosted investor appetite across the commodities complex, aided by renewed supply side issues across energy and metals,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

