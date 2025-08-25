72 villages likely to be affected by high-level floods: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan reached Kasur district to review the flood situation in the Sutlej River. Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kasur.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, Secretary Irrigation Department, DC Kasur and Chief Engineer Lahore Zone attended the meeting. Secretary Irrigation, Deputy Commissioner Kasur District and DG PDMA briefed the provincial minister on the current flood situation. The meeting also reviewed measures to deal with possible floods in Sialkot and Gujarat in the Chenab River. Commissioner Gujranwala Division, Deputy Commissioners Gujarat and Sialkot attended the meeting through video link. Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer. The meeting was also attended through video link.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, while expressing his views, said that relief operations have been reviewed on the spot to deal with the flood situation. Relief activities have been intensified in the affected areas. The flow of rivers may increase further in the next 24 hours. A large stream of water from the Jammu Tawi River will enter the Chenab River from Marala. The administration of Sialkot and Gujarat has been instructed to remain alert. Immediate evacuation of citizens from the banks of the river is being ensured. Khawaja Salman Rafique has further said that 72 villages may be affected by high-level floods in the Sutlej River. So far, more than 17,000 citizens have been shifted to safer places from the river banks. Talwar Post, Wale Wala, Wakhi Wind and Sejran are vulnerable points. 26 flood relief camps have been established for the convenience of citizens. Rescue 1122 is ensuring timely evacuation of citizens. Rescue, Civil Defence and other related departments are fully mobilized in the field.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that all citizens from the Sutlej area around Ganda Singh Wala should be safely shifted to safe places. Evacuation of the populations located in the Ravi and Sutlej river basins is being ensured. All resources are being used to protect the citizens in the affected areas. Section 144 is being ensured along the rivers.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that awareness is being provided to the populations along the rivers in view of the possible danger. Citizens living in dilapidated buildings are also being shifted to safe places.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025