Pak mountaineers climb Tirich Mir

PESHAWAR: Mountaineers from Gilgit-Baltistan, Sirbaz Khan and Abid Baig, became the first Pakistanis to summit the peak of Tirich Mir, while other climbers were restricted to 7,300 meters due to severe weather conditions.

Under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, a team of Pakistani mountaineers successfully scaled Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindu Kush range.

Led by Director Administration and Finance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Umar Arshad Khan, the team included two climbers from Gilgit-Baltistan, Sirbaz Khan and Abid Baig, who successfully climbed the 7,708-meter peak.

Due to severe weather and snowstorms, the remaining five climbers could only reach up to 7,300 meters. However, the team of seven mountaineers accomplished the remarkable feat of climbing beyond 7,000 meters.

The mountaineering team comprised Sirbaz Khan, Abid Baig, Umar Arshad Khan, Dr Naveed Iqbal, Major Muhammad Atif, Shamsul Qamar, and Akmal Naveed. They were supported by experienced high-altitude porters Hassan, Shehzad, Younas, and Arif, each with extensive experience at altitudes above 8,000 meters.

Speaking on the achievement, Umar Arshad Khan, said: “Today, history has been made. With the successful summit of Tirich Mir, the world will now turn its attention towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chitral Valley. Tirich Mir is the highest peak of the Hindu Kush.

Around the world, a single summit generates millions of dollars in revenue. Now, as the youth of Chitral emerge as high-altitude porters, this achievement will not only enhance local income but also play a key role in strengthening the regional economy.”

Climber Sirbaz Khan stated: “The three tallest peaks of the Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalaya ranges will now be globally recognized as the ‘Three Summits.’ I am proud to have achieved the honour of scaling all three. Compared to other peaks, Tirich Mir is particularly challenging.

By organizing this summit, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Culture and Tourism Authority have placed Tirich Mir as a new global target for mountaineers. Moreover, the Tirich Valley and its local porters will now emerge on the global stage of adventure tourism.”

In addition to the summit, a group of over 60 male and female trekkers, along with more than 100 local porters and guides, also participated in the expedition and trekking activities.

Thanks to the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, the year 2025–26 will be celebrated as the “Year of Tirich Mir.” For the first time at the official level, Pakistani climbers have successfully scaled this peak.

