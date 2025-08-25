BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Sharjeel highlights Sindh govt’s performance

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

HYDERABAD: Key meeting of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Sindh Information Wing was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Information Secretary Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government is continuing its tradition of public service and development projects and a network of development works have been spread across every district of Sindh. He stated that in the health sector, a province-wide NICVD network has been established where all heart treatments are provided free of cost. The highly expensive CyberKnife treatment is also being offered completely free by the government. Advanced facilities have been provided at JPMC and the National Institute of Child Health to deliver world-class treatment to the public.

He stated, in the education sector, new schools, colleges, and universities are being established, while existing educational institutions are also being upgraded. In the transport sector, the Peoples Bus Service, Pink Bus Service, and electric buses are providing modern and comfortable travel facilities to the public. In the energy sector, wind power projects and the Thar Coal Project are contributing to Sindh’s development.

Sharjeel Memon noted that during the floods, the Sindh government provided financial aid, tents, food, and medical assistance to affected families. Through the Sindh Peoples Housing Foundation, 2.1 million houses are being constructed, while more than 200,000 families have already been provided with solar systems. He said that all these measures are being implemented with transparency and keeping public interest in view.

During the meeting, MNA Sharmila Farooqi said that PPP workers are like a family and their message should be based on reason and courtesy. The meeting was attended by MNA Sharmila Farooqi, Senator Nadeem Bhutto, Saif Qureshi, Ali Ayub, Spokespersons of Sindh government Sumeta Afzal Sayed, Sadia Javed, Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh, and divisional and district information secretaries.

