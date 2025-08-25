BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-25

Tessori raises objections on Education Bill

APP Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 06:55am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday raised objections on the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Second Amendment) Bill 2025 and sent it back to the Sindh Assembly for reconsideration under the constitutional provision.

In sub-clause (1) of section 15 of the bill, a proposal was made to replace ‘BPS-20/21’ with ‘BS-19/20’, which the Sindh Governor termed unacceptable.

He said this clause should be retained in its un-amended state so that administrative standards and experience are maintained in the education boards.

The Sindh Governor sent the Bill back to the Sindh Assembly for reconsideration under Article 116(2) (b) of the Constitution.

Sindh Assembly Sindh Governor Kamran tessori Education Bill Secondary Education Second Amendment Bill 2025

