Senate body expresses displeasure over cartelisation in pharma sector

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Thursday while expressing serious concerns over the cartelisation in the pharmaceutical industry has said that the government deregulated the prices to bring fair competition in the drug market but the pharma industry cartelised that resulted in the unprecedented price hike.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Aamir Waliuddin Chishti to deliberate on key legislative and regulatory matters concerning healthcare, medical education, and public health.

The Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations, while briefing the panel, said that an assessment of deregulation, in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders, will be finalised by 18th September 2025. The minister admitted that while deregulation aimed to promote competition, it has failed to deliver relief and instead triggered anti-competitive practices. He assured that the government will revisit the policy if found harmful to consumers.

The committee expressed serious displeasure over cartelisation in the pharmaceutical sector, declaring that unprecedented price hikes driven by profiteering cannot be tolerated at the expense of public health.

Chishti noted that the government had embraced deregulation in good faith, with the aim of ensuring affordable public health. However, he suggested that if this cartelisation does not end, and the purpose of deregulation is not achieved, we shall review the policy of deregulation.

The chairman committee concluded the meeting by underlining that safeguarding public health is paramount and directed that the matter of drug pricing be reconsidered in the committee after the assessment report is submitted in September.

The meeting also discussed issues related to Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT). The committee was informed that the financial implications of pending cases since 2020 are being examined and MDCAT will be held on 5th October, with over 150,000 candidates expected to participate.

The chairman committee directed that robust monitoring mechanisms must be ensured, particularly in Sindh, to prevent paper leaks and irregularities, stressing that students’ futures cannot be compromised. The minister for Health Services and Regulations assured that a secure pool of questions has been developed, provinces are being closely monitored, and additional safeguards have been introduced.

The committee considered legislative business, including the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025, both introduced by Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand. Members debated the autonomy of the PMDC and whether parliamentary representation might dilute its independence. The minister (Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination) emphasised that regulatory institutions must remain free from political influence and function transparently. The bill was deferred for further scrutiny. On the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the committee acknowledged the urgent need to bring psychologists under a regulatory framework. The chairman committee also endorsed the proposal, and the bill was approved.

The committee also discussed the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The mover of the bill, Senator Sarmad Ali called for urgent regulation of vaping, especially among youth, and proposed banning sales near educational institutions. The chairman directed the ministry to re-examine the bill in consultation with the mover and present revised proposals in light of outdated federal tobacco laws.

On the issue of private medical colleges, members raised concerns about institutions charging fees far beyond the prescribed Rs 1.8 million limit and failing to issue refunds. The chairman committee suggested that audit reports of colleges be obtained to ensure transparency, while the minister committed to initiating inspections in Islamabad and reporting back to the committee.

Among those present were senators, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Fawzia Arshad, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, Sarmad Ali, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, consultant to Senate Standing Committee, and officials from the concerned departments.

