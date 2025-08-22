BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-22

Sovereignty, territorial integrity: President thanks China for support

Naveed Butt Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari thanked China for its unwavering support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national development, and its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The president said this in a meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Minister for Foreign Affairs of China, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday. Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of China and Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan were also present during the meeting.

He said that Pakistan and China are iron brothers, time-tested friends and all-weather strategic partners and friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which enjoys unanimous public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan.

The president also conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives in the recent floods in Beijing and Gansu province of China.

The president recalled his visit to China earlier this year, during which he had successful meetings with President Xi Jinping and senior leadership of China. “The visit underscored my confidence in the steadfastness of the Pakistan-China iron brotherhood,” he added.

The president mentioned that during his previous tenure, he visited China 14 times to gain deeper understanding of the development and progress of the country which proved to be a precursor to the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and Pakistan is planning to celebrate this important milestone in a befitting manner. He said both the countries can use this opportunity to pass on the finest traditions of Pakistan China friendship to our younger generations.

The president regarded CPEC, which is part of President Xi’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as having immense strategic significance for both Pakistan and China. He said CPEC is an important component to realise our joint vision of enhanced regional connectivity, economic integration, and a peaceful neighbourhood.

Expressing his views, Wang Yi said that friendship between China and Pakistan has lasted for generations and is based on good faith, credibility and strong all-weather strategic partnership.

He said President Xi Jinping’s vision is that Pakistan and China have a shared future and work should be done to bring the two peoples closer to each other. He said China acknowledges Pakistan’s support to China at key junctures.

Matters relating to bilateral cooperation and regional security also came under discussion.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control; Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman PPPP; Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA; Spokesperson to President Murtaza Solangi; Secretary Foreign Affairs and Ambassador of Pakistan to China were also present during the meeting.

