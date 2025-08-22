PM reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with China, pledging enhanced cooperation across key sectors including trade, investment, information technology, agriculture, mining, and industrial development.

During a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Sharif hailed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s socio-economic transformation, highlighting the “steady progress” of its second phase.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office underscored Sharif’s emphasis on CPEC’s growing role in enhancing regional connectivity and Islamabad’s dedication to its successful implementation.

Welcoming Wang to Islamabad, Sharif expressed “deep appreciation” for Beijing’s steadfast support of Pakistan’s sovereignty and national development.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s backing of China on its “core issues” and vowed to advance the countries’ “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” – a term reflecting their close diplomatic alignment.

Sharif praised President Xi Jinping’s “visionary leadership” and recalled his “cordial and productive” meeting with the Chinese leader during a state visit to Beijing last year.

He expressed anticipation for further talks with President Xi and Premier Li Qiang during an upcoming visit to Tianjin and Beijing, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of State and ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Asia.

For his part, Wang described Pakistan as China’s “ironclad friend” and pledged to elevate bilateral ties “to new heights.”

He lauded Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and reiterated Beijing’s commitment to promoting regional peace and stability alongside Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other Cabinet members.

Notably, China’s growing interest in Pakistan’s mining and energy sectors coincides with Islamabad’s renewed efforts to attract international investment in hydrocarbon exploration.

The government dismissed recent claims of an exclusive oil exploration deal with the United States, affirming that firms from China, the US, Turkey, Kuwait, and other countries remain eligible for upcoming offshore and onshore bidding rounds.

These bids involve strategic blocks in the Indus Basin and near Gwadar, with awards expected by October.

Last week in the National Assembly, Energy Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted ongoing energy sector reforms, citing assessments of unconventional resources like tight gas and shale oil, which hold vast potential.

Chinese firms, alongside international partners, are expected to play a critical role in exploiting these resources – aligned with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative objectives of securing essential minerals and energy supplies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025