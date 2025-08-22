BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

Aug 22, 2025

PTI slams new Punjab sanitation service charges

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab has criticised the Punjab government for imposing new charges for sanitation services, saying the people, already devastated by inflation and unemployment, have now begun receiving bills under the banner of ‘Clean Punjab’ in addition to the crushing burden of electricity, gas, and water charges.

“If citizens are to pay separately even for sanitation services, then what purpose does taxation serve? The government collects taxes precisely to provide these basic facilities. If every essential service is turned into another means of extorting money, then one must ask, what role the government is actually playing,” PTI Punjab leader by Shayan Bashir said on Thursday.

According to him, instead of improving existing institutions, the authorities merely repainted sanitation vehicles, changed uniforms, plastered personal images across them, and gave the same old department a new name.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

