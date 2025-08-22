Six killed in bus-ambulance collision in RYK

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least six people, including four Rescue 1122 officials, lost their lives and three others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and an ambulance in Kot Samaba area near Rahim Yar Khan.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred while the bus attempted to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider, resulting in a head-on collision with the ambulance.

The deceased and injured have been shifted to the hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Earlier, three persons lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Lahore on Wednesday night.

According to details, the first accident occurred near Ghalib Market area where two people were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on hit a truck which was parked in FC College Underpass.

The deceased were identified as Fakhar Abbas and Ali Sher. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.