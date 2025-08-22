Punjab CM meets first female deputy governor Tokyo

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the first female Deputy Governor of Tokyo, Matsumoto Akiko during which both agreed to promote mutual ties between the female leadership of Pakistan and Japan.

Matsumoto Akiko accorded a warm reception to Maryam Nawaz and congratulated her on becoming the first female Chief Minister of a province.

Maryam also congratulated Matsumoto Akiko on becoming the first female Deputy Governor of Tokyo. The two leaders emphasised that the leadership role of women is a common feature for Pakistan and Japan.

Matters relating to development of a clean Punjab on the model of Tokyo’s “Clean Authority” came under discussion.

The chief minister while talking to Matsumoto Akiko lauded her role in rendering public services for the last 35 years in the Japanese government is commendable.

Both agreed to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan. Matters pertaining to promoting bilateral cooperation between Punjab and Japan along with launching joint-ventures in various sectors were discussed.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored, “We want to benefit from Japan’s experiences and modern technology in the fields of infrastructure, urban development, renewable energy and clean water projects.”

The chief minister apprised the deputy governor about the projects launched by the Punjab government relating to comfortable travel facilities as well as plans to make Punjab clean and green. She further informed her that revolutionary projects have been launched to empower the women in the province. She appreciated that Japan is a wonderful amalgamation of sterling progress and values as an emulating role model for the rest of the world.

