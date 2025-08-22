BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-22

Torrential rains in Karachi: PTA restores nearly 80pc affected BTS

Tahir Amin Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of torrential rains that lashed Karachi earlier this week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has successfully restored nearly 80 percent of the total 2,400 affected Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) that were disrupted due to widespread power outages.

The heavy downpour, which inundated several low-lying areas of the city, led to significant challenges for telecom operators and internet service providers.

According to the PTA officials, the telecom infrastructure is supported by a three-tiered power system comprising direct electricity supply, generator backup, and battery reserves. Despite these redundancies, the scale of the flooding overwhelmed many sites, causing temporary service suspensions.

The PTA teams, in coordination with local telecom operators, have been working around the clock to restore connectivity. Restoration efforts are focused on areas where floodwaters have begun to recede, allowing technicians to access damaged equipment and resume operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

