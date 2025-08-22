Monsoon rains: Overall situation in Karachi remains under control: Saeed

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the overall situation in Karachi remains fully under control following the ongoing spell of monsoon rains, with no major thoroughfares currently facing water logging.

Speaking during a visit to various towns of the city on Thursday, accompanied by Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Ghani said that despite the continuing showers, municipal staff, civil administration, elected representatives and provincial ministers are all present on the ground to supervise relief efforts. He added that after clearing major roads, drainage work on link roads and residential streets has been expedited. He appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the downpour to prevent any untoward incidents.

The minister, joined by Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Usman Hangoro, PPP District South President Javed Nagori, District East President Iqbal Sandh, town chairmen, deputy commissioners, and other officials, inspected drainage work in several areas.

Ghani said that during his visits to I.I. Chundrigar Road, M.A. Jinnah Road, Kharadar, and parts of Lyari, the situation had significantly improved. He also inspected District East, including Safoora Town, Sohrab Goth and Gulshan Town.

At Safoora Town, he noted two problematic spots where a major sewerage line had collapsed; immediate repair work has begun. On University Road near Hassan Square, another issue had been blocking drainage, but work is now underway. Similarly, the long-standing problem at NIPA Chowrangi has been resolved, with an alternative route created to ensure smooth drainage.

Ghani acknowledged that heavy rainfall could still cause difficulties, but assured that all staff from the Local Government Department and civil administration were present on the streets under the special directives of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah. He added that provincial cabinet ministers assigned specific duties were also stationed across the city to monitor the situation.

During the visits, complaints of stagnant water were addressed by deploying additional suction pumps, while sewerage-related problems were referred to the Water Corporation for immediate resolution.

In Lyari, Ghani ordered the urgent replacement of a faulty pump at a pumping station after speaking with the CEO of the Water Corporation. In Safoora Town, Town Chairman Rashid Khaskheli briefed the minister on the collapse of a sewer line at Mardan Chowk, which had caused water from Saadi Town and surrounding areas to flow onto the main road.

Later, during a visit to Sohrab Goth Town, Town Chairman Lala Rahim highlighted drainage issues along the Super Highway service road, where the absence of proper water and sewerage lines had worsened the problem. Ghani instructed the DC East to coordinate with the Water Corporation to design a proper system in the area. In Ahsanabad, where rainwater remained stagnant inside residential areas, the minister directed the use of all available resources and machinery to ensure rapid drainage and provide relief to the affected population.

