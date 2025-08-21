BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-21

Soybean futures rise after two-day slide

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures rose slightly on Wednesday after two sessions of losses, as traders monitored results from the annual crop tour, though weak Chinese demand continued to weigh on sentiment. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.02% at $10.34 per bushel, as of 0609 GMT.

Day 2 results from the Pro Farmer crop tour showed Indiana corn yield potential at a 22-year high, though soybean pod counts were slightly below 2024 levels. Nebraska recorded its highest soybean pod count in at least 22 years and best corn yield outlook in four years.

Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist with StoneX, said in a Tuesday note the best of the crops is expected to be seen on Wednesday and Thursday in Iowa and Minnesota.

“The biggest question marks will remain with the soybean crop, simply due to how late-season weather has the biggest impact on pod fill,” Suderman said. Separately, the USDA confirmed private sales of 228,606 metric tons of new-crop US soybeans to Mexico.

Sentiment re mained under pressure as China, the world’s top soy buyer, stayed out of the US market while continuing to book cargoes from South America for shipment during the peak US marketing season. On Tuesday, US soybean farmers urged President Donald Trump in a letter to reach a trade deal with China that secures significant soybean purchase agreements, warning of severe long-term economic outcomes if Beijing continues to shun American supplies.

Corn rose 0.06% to $4.04 a bushel, with low prices helping US supplies stay competitive despite a large South American ha ample global supply after Russia’s IKAR consultancy on Monday raised its 2025 wheat crop forecast.

soybean soybean crop

Comments

200 characters

Soybean futures rise after two-day slide

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories