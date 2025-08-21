BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Senate, NA: PHC extends stay on appointment of opposition leaders

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday extended its stay order preventing the appointment of new opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate.

The court was hearing separate petitions submitted by PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, challenging their de-notification from the positions of opposition leader in both houses, respectively.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Dr. Kamran Hayat Mian Khel presided over the hearing. During the proceedings, the petitioners’ counsel, Advocate Basheer Khan Wazir, argued that both the speaker of the National Assembly and the chairman of the Senate had de-notified his clients in violation of the court’s earlier directives.

He further contended that while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had previously disqualified the petitioners, the court had issued an order restraining the ECP from taking further action. Despite this, both parliamentary officials proceeded with the de-notifications.

The ECP’s Special Secretary (Law) stated that the Commission’s response was ready but could not be submitted due to involvement in other cases.

Following the hearing, the court extended the stay order, preventing the appointment of new opposition leaders in both houses, and issued notices to the Election Commission, the speaker of the National Assembly, and the Senate chairman. Later, the bench adjourned the case.

