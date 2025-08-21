Message from Adiala Jail: ‘We will never bow to oppression and tyranny’: IK

ISLAMABAD: Behind bars but unbowed, the defiant former prime minister and founding chairman of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has sent a clear message to the nation, party workers, and leadership: Your captain still stands tall, and they must not fear.

In a message posted on X following a meeting with his legal team late Wednesday night, he said: “My message to my entire nation, my party workers, and leadership is that your captain still stands tall, and you must not fear.

“Despite arbitrary arrests and unjust sentences handed down by ‘kangaroo courts’ after the May 9 ‘false flag’ operation, you must never lose hope.”

He directed his remarks to party members and supporters, affirming his determination to continue the struggle for what he describes as “true freedom,” despite enduring harsh conditions in solitary confinement.

He condemned the government’s intensified crackdown following protests on 5 August and 14 August, praising his supporters for their courage amid what he called “fascism” and “brutality.”

Khan revealed that he is currently held in complete solitary confinement, with all access to family, lawyers, and news sources cut off.

“All sources of information – from television to newspapers – have been sealed off to keep me ignorant of the outside world,” he said. He added that his wife, Bushra Bibi, faces similar restrictions, with family visits barred.

He described how, out of dozens of books sent by his family over the past two months, only four have been allowed, with the rest confiscated. His personal doctor has also been denied access for an extended period, depriving him of basic health rights.

“We will never bow to oppression and tyranny,” Khan vowed. “Remember, no matter how long the dark night lasts, its dawn will surely break. The end of this night of darkness is near, and God willing, the sun of justice and freedom will rise soon.”

Addressing the nation, Khan expressed deep sorrow over the devastating floods and heavy rains that have claimed numerous lives across the country. He urged all citizens to actively participate in rescue and relief efforts during this difficult time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025