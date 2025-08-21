BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

CM meets Japanese minister

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with the Senior State Minister of Japan for Foreign Affairs H.E. Miyaji Takuma at Japanese Foreign Office said, “Japan is a symbol of economic, technological and social development in the world. Its social traditions and moral values are impressive.”

She said, “Japan and Pakistan are time-tested friends. Along with material development, its respect for human values is worthy of imitation.”

H.E. Miyaji Takuma warmly welcomed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her delegation, and congratulated her on becoming the first female Chief Minister. He expressed his goodwill for Madam Chief Minister, and said, “Launch of more than 120 projects in Punjab is commendable.” He added, “We welcome you as the first female Chief Minister to pay an official visit to Japan.” He added, “It is a welcome visit of a Pakistani personality of your stature to Japan for the first time in thirty years. We always give importance to Pakistan as a friendly country.”

He expressed regret and sympathy for loss of lives due to recent floods in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a message received here, the Chief Minister said, “We want to benefit from Japan’s experience in combating earthquakes, floods and natural disasters. Japan’s help during devastating earthquake in Pakistan is unforgettable.” She highlighted, “We thank Japan for supporting us in difficult times, and we want to benefit from Japan’s construction technology to combat earthquakes.”

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefed the Senior State Minister about her government’s policy regarding facilities and incentives for investors. She expressed her best wishes for the leadership and people of Japan, and said, “We want to implement Japan’s development model in Punjab.”

H.E Miyaji Takuma thanked Madam Chief Minister for her visit to Japan.

