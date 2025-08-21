BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Markets Print 2025-08-21

Nikkei falls for second day on lower chip shares

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slid for a second day on Wednesday, coming off of record highs, dragged lower by chip-related companies.

The Nikkei 225 Index lost 1.5% to 42,888.55 at the close. The broader Topix gauge fell 0.6%.

SoftBank Group plunged 7.1%, while Advantest, which makes chip-testing equipment, lost 5.7%.

The losses followed the tech-heavy Nasdaq sinking in US trading overnight, with Nvidia sliding 3.5%, the biggest drop in nearly four months.

The US government wants an equity stake in Intel in exchange for cash grants approved during the previous administration, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday. That comes on the heels of SoftBank’s $2 billion investment in the struggling US chipmaker that was announced on Monday.

“Concerns about government intervention in the semiconductor sector could weigh on US high-tech stocks and, by extension, Japanese semiconductor-related shares,” said Nomura strategist Fumika Shimizu.

Japan’s Nikkei share

