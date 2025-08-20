BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mostly down as markets digest earnings ahead of Fed minutes

AFP Published 20 Aug, 2025 08:08pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s major indexes mostly pulled back early Wednesday as investors assessed key retail earnings while awaiting the minutes of the central bank’s most recent policy meeting.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1 percent to 44,984.72, but the broad-based S&P 500 Index dropped 0.3 percent to 6,390.30.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.9 percent to 21,120.54.

These came as US retailer Target topped earnings expectations Wednesday, even as its sales slipped, while home improvement firm Lowe’s similarly beat expectations too.

But Target’s shares were down 8.7 percent in early trading after the results, and as it named a new chief executive. Lowe’s shares, meanwhile, rose 1.0 percent.

Wall Street falls on Jackson Hole jitters

The tech sector meanwhile remained under pressure, said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.

US tech shares slipped on Tuesday amid warnings that excitement surrounding artificial intelligence could be inflated.

The main focus this week, however, is really Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech Friday morning at an annual central bankers’ gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Hogan said.

Markets will be closely watching Powell’s remarks for signs of whether the Fed is likely to cut interest rates in September, as officials balance between inflation risks and weakness in the jobs market.

But Hogan warned that Powell has tended to be “reticent to predict what the Fed does at any upcoming meetings,” meaning investors could be disappointed.

In the meantime, observers will be keeping an eye on the Fed’s meeting minutes due Wednesday afternoon.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks mostly down as markets digest earnings ahead of Fed minutes

PSX scales new all-time high as positive momentum continues

PM Shehbaz, COAS visit flood-hit KP districts, vow crackdown on illegal encroachments and timber mafia

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai for opposition leader in NA

Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues of economic, trade cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories