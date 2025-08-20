Torrential rains and flash floods: Bilawal expresses grief over loss of lives and property

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by torrential rains and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He termed the devastation a grim reminder of the global climate crisis.

“The people of Pakistan are bearing the burden of a crisis they did not create. From Sindh and Balochistan to Punjab and the northern provinces, climate change is destroying lives and livelihoods. This is a global humanitarian emergency, and the world must stand with Pakistan,” Bilawal said in his statement on Tuesday.

