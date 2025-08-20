BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

Aleem reviews rehabilitation works in G-B

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan arrived in Gilgit to review the destruction caused by floods in Gilgit-Baltistan and the northern areas where he inspected ongoing rehabilitation work, particularly, related to roads and bridges.

From Gilgit, the federal minister travelled for four hours to inspect the affected Satak Bridge and reviewed the progress made so far in its reconstruction and repair.

Accompanied by senior officers, the federal minister issued on the spot instructions and expressed satisfaction over the restoration of traffic in a minimum time.

He directed the NHA authorities that water flowing from the mountains should be routed under the roads instead of over it, so that road infrastructure and travellers remain safe from the flood hazards. He noted that the National Highways Authority and Frontier Works Organisation have jointly worked on war footing on the affected highways and within minimal time opened Skardu and its surrounding roads for traffic while construction work on some bridges is still in progress.

Talking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the heavy rains and flash floods on August 15 severely damaged lives, property and the communications system; however, NHA promptly began repair work and has already opened several roads and highways in Gilgit-Baltistan for traffic.

He appreciated the officers for their round-the-clock efforts and better performance, stating that the mission of restoring all flood-affected highways will continue. He added that the federal ministry is in complete coordination with the provincial government and insha’Allah! the difficulties faced by the public in transportation will be resolved soon.

Aleem Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property due to rains in the northern areas.

During a briefing to the Federal Minister, the federal secretary Communications and senior NHA officials told that the Jaglot–Skardu Road had been severely damaged; however, this and other roads in the province are now open for traffic, while rehabilitation work is ongoing at various locations, especially where bridges have been washed away.

The federal minister also spoke with local citizens at several points, expressed his sympathies and conveyed best wishes for them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abdul Aleem Khan Gilgit Baltistan NHA

Comments

200 characters

Aleem reviews rehabilitation works in G-B

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories