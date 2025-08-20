WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 19, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Aug-25 15-Aug-25 14-Aug-25 13-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10176 0.101679 0.101737 0.101693 Euro 0.85293 0.853593 0.853233 0.854671 Japanese yen 0.00495515 0.004948 0.00498 0.004938 U.K. pound 0.989276 0.990345 0.991108 0.990122 U.S. dollar 0.730686 0.730316 0.729883 0.729802 Algerian dinar 0.0056321 0.005632 0.005627 0.005632 Australian dollar 0.476407 0.475071 0.478 0.476707 Botswana pula 0.0548015 0.054847 0.05496 0.054881 Brazilian real 0.13494 0.135439 0.134941 0.135344 Brunei dollar 0.569869 0.568915 0.570266 0.568825 Canadian dollar 0.529138 0.528984 0.528671 0.53011 Chilean peso 0.000759675 0.000766 0.000758 Czech koruna 0.0348543 0.034875 0.034863 0.034944 Danish krone 0.114273 0.114367 0.114325 0.114527 Indian rupee 0.00835894 0.008343 0.008322 Israeli New Shekel 0.215542 0.21607 0.215623 0.215344 Korean won 0.00052864 0.000527 0.000525 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39334 2.39149 2.38966 Malaysian ringgit 0.173005 0.173143 0.173885 0.172857 Mauritian rupee 0.015997 0.015987 0.016055 0.01603 Mexican peso 0.0388994 0.038993 0.038795 0.039162 New Zealand dollar 0.433808 0.432493 0.437017 0.433977 Norwegian krone 0.071771 0.071754 0.071571 0.071556 Omani rial 1.90035 1.89827 1.89805 Peruvian sol 0.205885 0.205318 0.205312 0.206567 Philippine peso 0.0127865 0.012873 0.01283 0.012767 Polish zloty 0.200551 0.199738 0.200754 Qatari riyal 0.200738 0.200517 0.200495 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19485 0.194635 0.194614 Singapore dollar 0.569869 0.568915 0.570266 0.568825 Swedish krona 0.076448 0.076367 0.076304 0.076601 Swiss franc 0.905323 0.906324 0.906012 0.908053 Thai baht 0.0225263 0.022521 0.02259 0.022564 Trinidadian dollar 0.108348 0.108526 0.108457 0.10821 U.A.E. dirham 0.198961 0.198743 0.198721 Uruguayan peso 0.0181985 0.018235 0.018219 0.018251 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

