BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-20

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 19, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        18-Aug-25      15-Aug-25      14-Aug-25      13-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10176       0.101679       0.101737       0.101693
Euro                              0.85293       0.853593       0.853233       0.854671
Japanese yen                   0.00495515       0.004948        0.00498       0.004938
U.K. pound                       0.989276       0.990345       0.991108       0.990122
U.S. dollar                      0.730686       0.730316       0.729883       0.729802
Algerian dinar                  0.0056321       0.005632       0.005627       0.005632
Australian dollar                0.476407       0.475071          0.478       0.476707
Botswana pula                   0.0548015       0.054847        0.05496       0.054881
Brazilian real                    0.13494       0.135439       0.134941       0.135344
Brunei dollar                    0.569869       0.568915       0.570266       0.568825
Canadian dollar                  0.529138       0.528984       0.528671        0.53011
Chilean peso                  0.000759675                      0.000766       0.000758
Czech koruna                    0.0348543       0.034875       0.034863       0.034944
Danish krone                     0.114273       0.114367       0.114325       0.114527
Indian rupee                   0.00835894                      0.008343       0.008322
Israeli New Shekel               0.215542        0.21607       0.215623       0.215344
Korean won                     0.00052864                      0.000527       0.000525
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39334                       2.39149        2.38966
Malaysian ringgit                0.173005       0.173143       0.173885       0.172857
Mauritian rupee                  0.015997       0.015987       0.016055        0.01603
Mexican peso                    0.0388994       0.038993       0.038795       0.039162
New Zealand dollar               0.433808       0.432493       0.437017       0.433977
Norwegian krone                  0.071771       0.071754       0.071571       0.071556
Omani rial                        1.90035                       1.89827        1.89805
Peruvian sol                     0.205885       0.205318       0.205312       0.206567
Philippine peso                 0.0127865       0.012873        0.01283       0.012767
Polish zloty                     0.200551                      0.199738       0.200754
Qatari riyal                     0.200738                      0.200517       0.200495
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19485                      0.194635       0.194614
Singapore dollar                 0.569869       0.568915       0.570266       0.568825
Swedish krona                    0.076448       0.076367       0.076304       0.076601
Swiss franc                      0.905323       0.906324       0.906012       0.908053
Thai baht                       0.0225263       0.022521        0.02259       0.022564
Trinidadian dollar               0.108348       0.108526       0.108457        0.10821
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198961                      0.198743       0.198721
Uruguayan peso                  0.0181985       0.018235       0.018219       0.018251
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories