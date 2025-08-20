WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 19, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 18-Aug-25 15-Aug-25 14-Aug-25 13-Aug-25
Chinese yuan 0.10176 0.101679 0.101737 0.101693
Euro 0.85293 0.853593 0.853233 0.854671
Japanese yen 0.00495515 0.004948 0.00498 0.004938
U.K. pound 0.989276 0.990345 0.991108 0.990122
U.S. dollar 0.730686 0.730316 0.729883 0.729802
Algerian dinar 0.0056321 0.005632 0.005627 0.005632
Australian dollar 0.476407 0.475071 0.478 0.476707
Botswana pula 0.0548015 0.054847 0.05496 0.054881
Brazilian real 0.13494 0.135439 0.134941 0.135344
Brunei dollar 0.569869 0.568915 0.570266 0.568825
Canadian dollar 0.529138 0.528984 0.528671 0.53011
Chilean peso 0.000759675 0.000766 0.000758
Czech koruna 0.0348543 0.034875 0.034863 0.034944
Danish krone 0.114273 0.114367 0.114325 0.114527
Indian rupee 0.00835894 0.008343 0.008322
Israeli New Shekel 0.215542 0.21607 0.215623 0.215344
Korean won 0.00052864 0.000527 0.000525
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39334 2.39149 2.38966
Malaysian ringgit 0.173005 0.173143 0.173885 0.172857
Mauritian rupee 0.015997 0.015987 0.016055 0.01603
Mexican peso 0.0388994 0.038993 0.038795 0.039162
New Zealand dollar 0.433808 0.432493 0.437017 0.433977
Norwegian krone 0.071771 0.071754 0.071571 0.071556
Omani rial 1.90035 1.89827 1.89805
Peruvian sol 0.205885 0.205318 0.205312 0.206567
Philippine peso 0.0127865 0.012873 0.01283 0.012767
Polish zloty 0.200551 0.199738 0.200754
Qatari riyal 0.200738 0.200517 0.200495
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19485 0.194635 0.194614
Singapore dollar 0.569869 0.568915 0.570266 0.568825
Swedish krona 0.076448 0.076367 0.076304 0.076601
Swiss franc 0.905323 0.906324 0.906012 0.908053
Thai baht 0.0225263 0.022521 0.02259 0.022564
Trinidadian dollar 0.108348 0.108526 0.108457 0.10821
U.A.E. dirham 0.198961 0.198743 0.198721
Uruguayan peso 0.0181985 0.018235 0.018219 0.018251
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
