BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron suggests Geneva hosts Putin-Zelensky summit

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2025 01:11pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Geneva could play host to a peace summit between Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, who look set to meet after separate talks with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking after he and other European leaders joined the Ukrainian president for high-stakes meetings at the White House on Monday, Macron said the announced Zelensky-Putin summit would be held in Europe.

“It will be (hosted by) a neutral country, maybe Switzerland – I’m pushing for Geneva – or another country,” Macron said in an interview aired Tuesday on French news channel LCI.

“The last time there were bilateral talks, they were held in Istanbul,” he added, referring to the three rounds of lower-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Turkiye between May and July.

Macron said France and Britain would hold a meeting Tuesday with other Ukrainian allies to “keep them up to date on what was decided” in Washington on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, a key talking point in the meetings with Trump.

Macron to raise French defence targets, citing Russia threat

“Right after that, we’ll start concrete work with the Americans. So as of tomorrow (Tuesday), our diplomatic advisers, ministers, chiefs of staff begin work on seeing who’s ready to do what,” he said.

Addressing whether Zelensky would be forced to give up territory to Russia, Macron said it was “up to Ukraine”.

“Ukraine will make the concessions it deems just and right,” he said.

But “let’s be very careful when we talk about legal recognition”, he added.

“If countries… can say, ‘we can take territory by force’, (that) opens a Pandora’s box.”

Vladimir Putin Emmanuel Macron

Comments

200 characters

Macron suggests Geneva hosts Putin-Zelensky summit

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

KSE-100 crosses 149,000 as buying spree continues

Different parts of Karachi plunge into darkness after rain hits city

Pakistan launches PRISM+ to upgrade payment and settlement system

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral collaboration

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO move forward with ACPL acquisition

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Oil slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Govt finalises plan to speed up cargo clearance at Karachi, Qasim ports

OGDCL, PPL boost Reko Diq commitments to $715mn apiece

Read more stories