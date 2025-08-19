LHC frees 5 persons from custody of landlord

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday freed five persons after getting them recovered from the illegal custody of a landlord Saeed Anwar in Faisalabad.

Earlier, the court heard a petition filed by Rehmat Ali who approached the court for recovery of his brother Jafar along with other family members, including children.

The court appointed a bailiff who recovered all the detainees from the landlord’s residence.

According to the bailiff’s report, Jafar stated that the landlord had not only confined him and his family members but had also taken possession of his two buffaloes unlawfully.

Following their recovery, all the detainees were produced before the court and set at liberty.

